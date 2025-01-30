Upskilling Lead, International Public Sector

In the near term, the team will be based out of the Middle East and looking to meaningfully grow its presence in the region. The ideal candidate is customer-driven, analytical, empathetic, outcome-focused, and above all, someone who drives and inspires results.

As the leader of our Upskilling team, you will be accountable for ensuring that the AI applications we build are adopted effectively and for developing and executing our program to train children, students, and government employees to become AI-literate. You will interface with our clients and create training materials that can most effectively engage them and teach them how best to interact with our AI solutions, leverage AI for their benefit, and monitor AI where it can fail. You have a strong interest in helping people navigate evolving technologies and in general democratizing complex technologies. You have a strong bias toward action and measurement - finding impactful, scalable ways to ensure we continually deliver and track our impact. You have an ability to make things happen and get things done no matter the challenges. You are naturally empathetic and excel at building long-term relationships through diligent problem-solving and thoughtful, strategic discussions. Within Scale, you will work cross-functionally with the operations, engineering, and sales teams.

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most exciting teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work with governments and government-backed entities outside of the United States. There are four core types of work involved:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

